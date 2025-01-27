IIT-Madras to organise 'Asia’s first' Global Hyperloop Competition from February 21

CHENNAI: IIT Madras will organise the Global Hyperloop Competition (GHC) 2025 from February 21-25, which according to the organisation, is the first such international competition to be held in Asia. The competition will host 400 participants from across the world, including key Hyperloop stakeholders from the US, Europe and Turkey.
A statement from the institution said the participants will be competing in three categories, viz. Pod Demonstration; Hyperloop InnoQuest and Design X.
Under Pod Demonstration, teams will showcase their Hyperloop pod prototypes, demonstrating advanced speed, stability, and safety features on the 450-metre “state-of-the-art” test track that has been built in Thaiyur by IIT Madras with the support of the Indian Railways, ArcelorMittal, L&T, and HindalCo.
The Hyperloop InnoQuest will be a “thought-provoking” case study competition aimed at tackling real-world challenges in implementing Hyperloop technologies.
Under Design category, design enthusiasts are expected to present innovative concepts and ideas that can push the boundaries of Hyperloop technology and its applications.
The release said Hyperloop, considered to be the fifth mode of transportation, involves high-speed train travelling in a near-vacuum tube. The reduced air resistance allows the capsule inside the tube to reach speeds of more than 1000 km/h, it added.
The competition will be conducted by IIT Madras in association with IITM Pravartak and SAEIndia with the support of Union Ministry of Railways.
Prof Satya Chakravarthy, Faculty Advisor, Hyperloop IIT Madras, said the GHC is a testament to what students can achieve when given the right opportunities and platforms.
“Our vision goes beyond competition—we aim to inspire and equip the next generation to redefine what’s possible in transportation.”
Pranav Singhal, Student Head (Hyperloop), IIT Madras, said, “The Global Hyperloop Competition exemplifies our mission to foster multidisciplinary collaboration and innovation in India. The 450-meter test track at Thaiyur is not just a milestone for IIT Madras but also a beacon for aspiring engineers worldwide, demonstrating the power of ingenuity and teamwork in shaping the future of mobility.”