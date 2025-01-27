Tricolour unfurled at govt offices in Chennai

CHENNAI: Various state and central government department offices in the city unfurled the national flag on Republic Day on Sunday. At the Ripon building, Mayor R Priya unfurled the national flag and handed over 1,320 modern digital wireless walkie-talkies worth Rs 9.93 crore to corporation officials including the GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran. The mayor also presented appreciation letters to the highest and prompt property taxpayers in the city.

Around 140 civic body staff were awarded certificates and medals for their exemplary service, while health officials received recognition for their contributions to family welfare schemes.

Speaking after unfurling the National Flag and inspecting the Guard of Honour, Paliwal said Chennai Port has registered an overall growth of 5.5%, and 12.5% increase in container handling for the period April to December 2024 when compared to the corresponding period the previous year.

Kamarajar Port Limited MD JP Irene Cynthia said the port has handled 35.33 million tonnes of cargo (April-December 2024), a 5.63% growth from 33.44 MT in the same period last year.

Income Tax chief commissioner (TDS) Rajasekhar Reddy Lakkadi unfurled the National Flag at the Income Tax office campus here and said that Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region has been ranked the fourth largest contributor to the nation’s direct tax collections and during this financial year the target is `1.38 thousand crore, which accounts for 6.2% of the national target. He added that in the current financial year, the Income Tax department has issued `21,000 crore as tax refunds, which is 20% more than previous years.