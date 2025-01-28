A journey into journaling

As the clock strikes 11.11 — in the morning or night — some of us close our eyes and make a silent wish. Some take a screenshot of their mobile screen highlighting the “angel number” and upload it on their social media accounts, while others take their pens and paper out and write down their aspirations. While the non-believers may term it superstition, people practicing this call it manifestations. In this process of manifesting, there can be several constraints and confusions. To get a clear picture of how to achieve your wish or goal, you can write down your thoughts, emotions, worries and expectations. This is journaling. Together, they help create a roadmap to achieve the life individuals envision, and Chennaiites have adopted thes practices whole-heartedly.

“I have been manifesting even before it was a concept known to the world. It is a personal journey for me,” shares Chandini Agarwal, architect and interior designer. Manifestation, for her, is acknowledging what you have today to get what you want for tomorrow.

Building on the same principle, Revathy Raghavan, a senior analyst, points out, “Manifestation is believing strongly in things or events that I want to have or happen in life for me or the people around me. It is a process, where you believe in something impossible to come to life.” She also believes that working on rituals like trusting the universe without action, meditating or practising gratitude for certain acts or events to take shape is “superstitious.”