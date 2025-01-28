Ancient Siva temple connected with Garuda

The Siva Linga in the principal shrine, worshipped as Koneshwarar, is said to be Swayambhu or self-manifested. It is traditionally believed that it was to Kumbakonam (close to Kudavasal), that the pot of amrita (nectar), containing the seeds of life came floating down after pralaya (great deluge at the end the yugas). It is said that Siva took the form of a kirata (hunter), shot an arrow at this pot and it broke into several pieces, each falling at a different place. The rim fell in Kudavasal and this is where the temple is situated. Goddess Parvati is known here as Periyanayaki and Brihannayaki. God Muruga enshrined in this temple has been praised by Arunagirinathar, the 15th century devotee of this deity. There is a rare image of Garuda worshipping a Siva Linga in this temple. It is said that Garuda wanting to release his mother Vinata from bondage, brought some amrita in a pot, but having to fight an asura midway, placed it on an anthill. When he dug up the anthill to find this pot, he found the Siva (Koneshwara) Linga inside which he worshipped.

Some of the important festivals celebrated in this temple have traditionally been Thiruvadirai (Arudra) nakshatram in Margazhi and Masi Magham. The Sthala Vriksham (sacred tree) is the vazhai maram (plantain), called kadali in Samskrit. This tree, with numerous medicinal properties, is the Sthala Vriksham of many temples, including those in the Thiruvarur area such as the Ratnagirishwarar temple in Thirumarugal. The Pushkarini (temple-tank) is called Amrita Tirtham in connection with the pot of nectar during pralaya.