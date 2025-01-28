Conservancy supervisor in Sriperumbudur booked for verbally abusing SC worker

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old conservancy worker, belonging to a Scheduled Caste, was allegedly subjected to harassment using sexually abusive language last week by a conservancy supervisor in Sriperumbudur municipality after she allegedly objected to the supervisor asking her to pick up human excreta while cleaning a crematorium.

Based on the complaint by A Gaja, the Sriperumbudur police has booked a case on Saturday against D Sekkizhar, a driver with the municipality who was recently given additional charge as supervisor, under provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.

The municipality’s Executive Officer (EO) told TNIE that Sekkizhar has now been suspended. The incident happened when Gaja and a few of her colleagues were deputed to clean the crematorium ahead of a visit by the collector and other officials. They removed garbage and dried human excreta.

Sekkizhar, who visited the spot, noticed that a piece of fresh human waste had not been removed. The conservancy staff, led by Gaja, reasoned that the stench was overpowering. To this, he allegedly asked her to pick up that “piece of shit” in Tamil.