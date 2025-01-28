Shifting gazes, reframing violence

How do you depict violence? The coverage of conflicts on broadsheets, crime on television, or thriller sequences in films delve into the bloody and bruised nitty-gritty, leaving scarce space for dignity, or resilience. “You should be able to represent violence in ways other than wailing women and flailing men, or locking women into positions of suffering alone,” adds Swarna. The project was an attempt to move away from “the pornography images of violence” and Priyadarshini was tasked with representing violence through her lens, beyond numbers, stories, and accounts.

Priyadarshini explains, “We wanted to address the subtleties of violence that are never spoken about, the seemingly small occurrences that eat you up from the inside.” Without captions, these clicks are nearly subjective but the photographer highlights,

For this series, she had to assimilate the work the team had done over the years. Encountered with a new way of working, she mentions this collaboration was fruitful and meaningful. "I became a woman with a camera, not someone who is authoring this story alone. It feels powerful because this medium and this collaborative way of working channels a collective voice," she says.

Straying away from portraits, she notes that the images contain ambiguity and are open to dialogue.