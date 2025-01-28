The myriad themes and tales of 'Footprints'

The impact of dual perspectives

The narrative begins with a conversation between Samantha and Luke, drawing the reader into the connection between them. What makes this novel particularly unique is Neetha’s choice to alternate between their perspectives, offering readers a layered exploration of perception and reality. When asked about her decision to switch between the point of view of both characters and what idea had inspired that choice, the writer’s response reflects her desire to capture the duality of human relationships. “I have always thought that some people’s perception of us is a lot different than who we really are. Gossip Girl was a big influence in this regard,” she explains.

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon once shared in an interview that the audience’s love for a female protagonist often hinges on how the male protagonists or other characters perceive her. Neetha explains that Luke’s appreciation of Samantha’s vulnerability and beauty plays a crucial role in shaping how we, as readers, come to see her. Samantha’s chapters are raw and unfiltered, while Luke’s are quieter, more introspective, adding a poignant contrast. The story flows seamlessly between conversation, dual points of view, to-do lists, and even poetry, each element adding a new dimension to the narrative. This creativity extends to Neetha’s use of typography, which brings an added layer of emotion to the text.

Samantha’s words are often emphasised through italicisation, as seen when she declares, “I can try to pick kind between us. But you see, it has always been right between us. I am kind to the rest of the world.” Here, the italicised kind and right underline the tension in Samantha’s relationships and her internal conflict. Similarly, when Samantha confesses her feelings with “I love you”, the typography gives the moment weight and intimacy, pulling readers deeper into her psyche.

The story is as much about its characters as it is about the cities they inhabit. Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad come alive through Neetha’s vivid descriptions, reflecting the chaos and rhythm of city life. Neetha shares, “Life in the cities contributes to it. I am from Kerala, and from a place that is very quiet. Literally nothing happens there. When I came to Chennai...it is very loud, filled with a lot of vehicles.”

This contrast between the quiet of rural Kerala and the noise of urban life serves as a metaphor for Samantha’s inner turmoil and search for belonging. Her creativity also extends to poetry, with Samantha’s poem ‘Boob Ballad’ offering a glimpse into her innermost thoughts. The book’s opening lines are, “I hate these tits of mine. They just hang on to me. I see my pyre lit.” Originally inspired by a Leonard Cohen song, Neetha crafted her own words to set the tone of the story. “Those lines also give a bit of foreshadowing about the book. I wanted to bring in some bodymorphism, helplessness, and set the tone of the book,” she shares.