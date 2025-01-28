TN teenager bags victory at Table Tennis tournament

The final of the UTT 86th Junior and Youth national table tennis championships at Vadodara was electrifying, to say the least. On one end of the table was Tamil Nadu’s M Hansini and on the other was Haryana’s Suhana Saini. The SAMA Indoor Complex was packed. Both the players leveraged their strong backhands, punctuated by well-placed forehands and thrilling rallies, keeping the audience on edge.Suhana opened in commanding fashion, storming to an 11-1 win and lead in the first game. However, Hansini’s composed recovery levelled the match in the second. The third game was a nail-biter, with Hansini narrowly edging out Suhana. Hansini then took the fourth game, battling through Suhana’s late surge. While Suhana bounced back in the fifth to force a deuce and extend the match, Hansini refocused in the sixth game, holding off another spirited comeback. In the end, Hansini claimed her maiden U-19 girls’ singles title. She earned a hard-fought 4-2 victory.

Hansini, who won the National Cadet crown a few years back, missed out on winning many titles narrowly. But this time around she upped the quality of her game when it mattered the most and pocketed the U-19 crown. “It is very special and a moment to cherish. This win is very close to my heart because it has been a long time since I won a major title in India and actually would dedicate it to Kalvath anna (coach). In all these years, I have played and lost so many matches despite having comfortable lead positions. He (Kalvath) went an extra mile when I was under such situations when in lead or down and made me give my best in crucial matches,” said an elated Hansini to CE.