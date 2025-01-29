Breathing made easy again

CHENNAI: It’s surprising how many of us struggle with breathing — even though it is the most natural thing to do. But congestion, snoring, allergies, or structural issues like a deviated septum can make breathing through the nose an uphill battle.

However, a small, unassuming device called a nasal dilator might be the relief many people have been searching for.

“A nasal dilator is an artificially manufactured non-pharmacological device used for improved nasal breathing in different anatomical and physiological conditions,” says Dr Hemanth Kumar B, senior consultant ENT and head and neck surgeon at Renova Hospitals.

A nasal dilator is designed to make breathing easier by physically widening the nostrils.

Dr Koka Ram Babu, consultant - ENT specialist, and otolaryngologist (with over 36 years of experience) at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, explains it this way — “A nasal dilator is a device designed to increase airflow through the nasal passages by mechanically widening the nostrils.

It prevents the nasal walls from collapsing during inhalation, making breathing easier and more efficient.”

These devices are of two types — external nasal dilators, which are adhesive strips that stick to the outside of your nose, and internal nasal dilators, which are small devices placed inside your nostrils. “External nasal dilators help lift and open the nostrils. Internal nasal dilators keep the nostrils open from the inside,”Dr Babu adds.

The benefits go well beyond just easier breathing. “Nasal dilators improve nasal breathing, reduce nasal resistance, improve oxygen saturation, help in reducing snoring, and reduce fatigue perception,” Dr Kumar explains.

For athletes, the impact can be profound.

Dr Babu points out, “Internal nasal dilators are especially useful for athletes as they optimise airflow through the nostrils, making breathing more efficient during strenuous activities. This can improve oxygen intake and overall performance.” They became popular during the Olympic games in Atlanta in 1996.

They’re also helpful for people dealing with allergies. “Yes, nasal dilators have a positive effect on people with allergies by reducing the congestion and improving the airway,” says Dr Kumar. This makes them ideal for tackling chronic nasal issues like allergic rhinitis or nasal polyps.