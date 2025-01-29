Cancelling cervical cancer

CHENNAI: The female reproductive system is a beautiful yet complex one — women today suffer a slew of health issues, including endometriosis, PCOS/PCOD, and infertility. In recent times, the number of cervical cancer cases has been on the rise in India, creating widespread fear among women in different age groups. To get the right answers on women’s health, CE converses with

Dr Hima Deepthi, clinical director and senior fertility specialist, Nova IVF Fertility Clinics Hyderabad, and joint secretary of Hyderabad Obstetrics and Gynecological Society.

Excerpts

What are the most common gynaecological problems faced by women?

The most common problem is irregular menstrual bleeding and heavy menstrual bleeding, apart from a lot of pain during menstruation. Infertility is on rise too; many patients approach us with this problem. Other issues include pain or bleeding during intercourse, pain in the breast, and pain in the lower abdomen and pelvic pain.

What are the common causes of infertility?

In around 30% of the cases, the woman has an issue. In another 30%, the man has an issue. In the other 30%, both people have an issue. In 10% of the cases, it is unexplained infertility.

Issues in the female reproductive system that cause infertility include PCOS, endometriosis, fibroids, hormonal imbalance and more.

Can you explain infertility in men too?

Although infertility is still considered a ‘female’ disease, we have to understand that male health issues are just as responsible for infertility. But the scenario is changing now, with men being more receptive than they were a decade ago. Common causes for male infertility are a hectic or sedentary lifestyles, smoking, drinking, and bad food habits. All these disrupt the hormones in the body; hormones are very important for sperm production. In some men, genetic factors can also cause infertility.