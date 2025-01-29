Cancelling cervical cancer

CHENNAI: The female reproductive system is a beautiful yet complex one — women today suffer a slew of health issues, including endometriosis, PCOS/PCOD, and infertility. In recent times, the number of cervical cancer cases has been on the rise in India, creating widespread fear among women in different age groups. To get the right answers on women’s health, CE converses with
Dr Hima Deepthi, clinical director and senior fertility specialist, Nova IVF Fertility Clinics Hyderabad, and joint secretary of Hyderabad Obstetrics and Gynecological Society.
Excerpts
What are the most common gynaecological problems faced by women?
The most common problem is irregular menstrual bleeding and heavy menstrual bleeding, apart from a lot of pain during menstruation. Infertility is on rise too; many patients approach us with this problem. Other issues include pain or bleeding during intercourse, pain in the breast, and pain in the lower abdomen and pelvic pain.
What are the common causes of infertility?
In around 30% of the cases, the woman has an issue. In another 30%, the man has an issue. In the other 30%, both people have an issue. In 10% of the cases, it is unexplained infertility.
Issues in the female reproductive system that cause infertility include PCOS, endometriosis, fibroids, hormonal imbalance and more.
Can you explain infertility in men too?
Although infertility is still considered a ‘female’ disease, we have to understand that male health issues are just as responsible for infertility. But the scenario is changing now, with men being more receptive than they were a decade ago. Common causes for male infertility are a hectic or sedentary lifestyles, smoking, drinking, and bad food habits. All these disrupt the hormones in the body; hormones are very important for sperm production. In some men, genetic factors can also cause infertility.
What are the common symptoms of cervical cancer?
Cervical cancer is caused by HPV, which is Human papillomavirus. Some major symptoms include watery discharge from the vagina and bleeding between periods. Some women also experience pelvic pain during intercourse or bleed after intercourse and mistake it to be because of sex, though this could be a sign of cervical cancer. If a woman notices such symptoms, she should consult a gynaecologist — this might just prevent the cancer from advancing to stage four.
Having multiple sexual partners, not following sexual hygiene, not using a condom, and doing sexual activities during early adolescence are high-risk factors for cervical cancer.
Can we prevent cervical cancer?
Yes, this is one cancer that can be prevented in certain situations but prevention should happen early in life. A HPV vaccine like Gardasil and Cervarix should be taken by girls aged 11 or 12. It is always better to administer these vaccines in the adolescence phase, much before they have their first intercourse.
Another way is to get a pap smear, ideally in your early 30s. It is a non-invasive and non-painful procedure, which helps us detect cancers or precancerous conditions early on in life. HPV kits are also helpful in detecting the virus.
And of course, the best thing is to raise awareness. Public awareness campaigns for adolescent school girls — to educate them on symptoms, safe sexual practices, sexual hygiene, and how to stay healthy and maintain general immunity — will be greatly impactful.
Let’s break a myth: Can infertility lead to cervical cancer?
No, infertility cannot cause cervical cancer but patients with cervical cancer who are undergoing therapy can suffer from infertility later on. While undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, their bodies are taking in drugs, which affects fertility. For such patients, fertility preservation options such as egg-freezing can be done.