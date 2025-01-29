Kannagi Nagar kabbadi team girls honoured

CHENNAI: Girls from the Kannagi Nagar kabaddi team, who have been playing for Tamil Nadu and bagged home the gold in the Chief Minister’s trophy, were honoured at an event at the Women’s Christian College on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, their coach K Raji said he put together the team with the singular aim of breaking stereotypes built around Kannagi Nagar. “When we started out, I would draw up lists of the top five kabbadi teams in the state and we worked towards beating them. Now, I would say that our team is among the top five in the state,” he said.

The girls - Karthika, Kaviya, Sujitha, and Jesi spoke about challenges while playing at the national level and sharing their coach’s dream of making Kannagi Nagar a hub for sports.