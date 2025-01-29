'Meiyazhagan is my comfort zone'

On the need to recognise achievers from diverse fields, actor Karthi opened up about the spotlight focusing on actors too much, at the 13th edition of The New Indian Express' ThinkEdu Conclave, presented by SASTRA University, hosted at the ITC Grand Chola, Chennai on Monday. The Meiyazhagan actor spoke at the panel discussion titled 'What Lies Beneath: Getting into Character,' chaired by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai.



In addition to discussing the intricate aspects of some of his most memorable performances, Karthi also reflected on his philanthropic work, and about his upbringing, which the actor believes helped him in his personal and professional life. Even as he expressed gratitude for the love he receives from fans, Karthi voiced concern about the lack of recognition for achievers in other fields. “I felt embarrassed to receive applause during an event for our Uzhavan Foundation when people, who have achieved more went unrecognised. It’s important to celebrate those unsung heroes. Through the foundation, we’re taking up several projects, like the restoration of water bodies and empowering widowed women through agriculture. I’m also involving fans in my philanthropic work.”



Karthi candidly opened up about the psychological toll he endured after his first film, Paruthiveeran (2007). “The climax of Paruthiveeran hit me so hard that I cried every day for three months, unable to recover from the grief. I didn’t know what to do about it. Thankfully, on the sets of Aayirathil Oruvan (2010), Selvaraghavan sir saw my preparation and advised me not to stay in character before ‘action’ and after ‘cut.’ He said carrying roles home would affect our personal life, and I still follow his advice.” While Paruthiveeran dealt Karthi a deep cut, he also set himself apart from Varun Chakrapani (Kaatru Veliyidai), whom he viewed as a problematic person. "The character totally goes against my grain. Playing VC, the poetry-reciting, charming, chauvinistic pig, was not easy. Mani sir helped me with that. I was advised not to be discouraged by the film's result, as it portrayed the reality of a caustic relationship for the first time in years. We need to show how girls don't have to put up with toxic relationships."