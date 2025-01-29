Series on scriptures to go regional

The 52-episode series was later released on YouTube and has crossed a million views. According to Vijayshree, these stories are well received and appreciated by people from all walks of life. “From students to senior citizens, you will find everyone is able to correlate the stories,” she adds.

Almost 13 years after the release, the series is still imparting “wisdom, peace and purpose to humankind. They are the blueprint of human consciousness,” remarks Swami Swaroopananda, the global head of Chinmaya Mission.

Concurring, Vijayashree adds, “It (Upanishads) is relevant today, because this knowledge is old but new and it is meant for you. The 16 sanskar do not change, how to lead a dharmic life does not change; so it is relevant even today. It depends on us how we receive it.” Hence, Chinmaya creations is translating the original scriptures in four regional languages — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam — and English. The videos will be released on their YouTube channel today. Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and trustee of Sanathana Seva Foundation, spearheaded the translation and dubbing initiative, with extensive support from Wisdom Tree Productions to bring it to fruition.