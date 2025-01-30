'It's better to avoid giving children...': Chennai Corporation replaces boiled chickpeas in school menu with packaged snacks

CHENNAI: The city corporation has replaced the evening snack of boiled chickpeas served in corporation schools — for students in classes 10, 11 and 12 — with a mix of other packaged snacks that include biscuits, tea cakes, barfis, boiled peanuts, avul (flattened rice) and boiled black chickpeas.

While corporation officials attributed the decision to students being tired of having chickpeas every day, sources said that the civic body intends to avoid the hassle of cooking fresh daily and stock up on packaged snacks purchased in bulk from private players. “This way, fresh food is cooked only on days when boiled peanuts and black chickpeas is on the menu. Most other days will be covered by packaged snacks,” said a corporation school staff member.

According to school staff, currently, the ingredients — raw peanuts and chickpeas — are distributed to the schools at the start of every week, which are then cooked as per the school’s schedule.