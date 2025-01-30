Mahatma Gandhi mocked by followers of Dravidian ideology even on his death anniversary: TN Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Thursday accused the state government of 'disrespecting' Mahatma Gandhi by observing his death anniversary 'in a corner of the city museum.'
The Governor, in a post on his X handle, stated that his repeated requests to the TN CM to hold Mahatma Gandhi's birth and death anniversaries at the Gandhi Mandapam were met with 'stubborn refusal.'
The governor also said, "Gandhi Mandapam is a grand memorial of the Father of the Nation built over a sprawling land adjacent to the Guindy National Park, Chennai by K Kamaraj in 1956. Does it make any sense to do Gandhi's memorial events - his birthday and martyrdom day in a corner of a city museum?”
Ravi charged “During his lifetime Gandhi Ji was vigorously opposed and mocked by the followers of Dravid ideology. But should he continue to be mocked even today?"
The statue of Mahatma Gandhi, a prominent landmark in Chennai for decades on Marina, was relocated to the government museum in August 2022 due to Metro rail works since the Light House station of the Metro Rail passes underneath this statue.
The bronze statue which was made in 1959 was unveiled by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
To prevent any damage during excavation or tunnelling, the statue was relocated to the museum.
Ahead of moving the statue, the state government considered a few locations for the relocation and finally moved to the museum. The statue will be restored to its original location on Marina once the works on the Metro Rail station are over.
The CM, in the presence of senior ministers, unveiled the Mahatma Gandhi statue on August 15, 2022.
The governor, in an unusual manner, censured the DMK government on various counts in his Republic Day address and drew criticism from various quarters.