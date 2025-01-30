Mahatma Gandhi mocked by followers of Dravidian ideology even on his death anniversary: TN Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Thursday accused the state government of 'disrespecting' Mahatma Gandhi by observing his death anniversary 'in a corner of the city museum.'

The Governor, in a post on his X handle, stated that his repeated requests to the TN CM to hold Mahatma Gandhi's birth and death anniversaries at the Gandhi Mandapam were met with 'stubborn refusal.'

The governor also said, "Gandhi Mandapam is a grand memorial of the Father of the Nation built over a sprawling land adjacent to the Guindy National Park, Chennai by K Kamaraj in 1956. Does it make any sense to do Gandhi's memorial events - his birthday and martyrdom day in a corner of a city museum?”

Ravi charged “During his lifetime Gandhi Ji was vigorously opposed and mocked by the followers of Dravid ideology. But should he continue to be mocked even today?"