Man wanted by TN cops for financial fraud arrested in Kolkata airport based on Interpol red notice

CHENNAI: A man wanted by the Tamil Nadu police for financial fraud was arrested at the Kolkata airport based on a red corner notice issued against him by the Interpol, CBI said on Wednesday.
The Global Operations Centre of CBI closely coordinated with Tamil Nadu police, the Indian embassy in Bangkok and immigration authorities at the Kolkata airport to arrest the accused, Janarthanan Sundaram, the agency said.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Chennai had registered a case in 2022 related to the offences of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, default in repayment of deposits/interest and offences committed under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, and the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act, 1997.
Sundaram, along with other accused, had cheated depositors of Rs 87.5 crore, CBI said.
Based on a request by TN police, CBI got a red corner notice issued against him by the Interpol on June 21, 2023, and circulated it to all Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) globally for tracking him down.
He had travelled to Bangkok on January 28 and was denied entry on the basis of the red corner notice and deported back to India. He reached Kolkata on January 29, was detained and later handed over to the TN police who arrived there.
CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates closely with all LEAs in India for cooperation and assistance via Interpol channels, the agency said.