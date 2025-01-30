Man wanted by TN cops for financial fraud arrested in Kolkata airport based on Interpol red notice

CHENNAI: A man wanted by the Tamil Nadu police for financial fraud was arrested at the Kolkata airport based on a red corner notice issued against him by the Interpol, CBI said on Wednesday.

The Global Operations Centre of CBI closely coordinated with Tamil Nadu police, the Indian embassy in Bangkok and immigration authorities at the Kolkata airport to arrest the accused, Janarthanan Sundaram, the agency said.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Chennai had registered a case in 2022 related to the offences of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, default in repayment of deposits/interest and offences committed under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, and the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act, 1997.