Retro rides on Chennai streets

According to Ranjit Pratap, president of HCAI, the journey to bring Heritage Rollers to life has been no small feat. “The name was coined last year when we decided to do an all-India show focusing exclusively on heritage cars. It had never been done in south India before, with cars travelling all the way from Bombay, Delhi, and Calcutta,” he says. After the inaugural event in August 2023, participants urged him to organise another one sooner than the planned two-year gap.

While the logistical challenges of assembling nearly 100 vehicles in Chennai are immense — from ensuring their safe transport to arranging them sequentially by type (vintage, classic, and new classics) — Ranjit’s passion shines through. “It’s expensive to bring cars from different parts of the country, but the overwhelming response makes it worth the effort.”

Among the stunning line-up are legendary marques like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Jaguar, alongside American classics such as Ford and Chevrolet. “Last year, we had 10-12,000 visitors, and this year, we expect even more. The awareness has grown, and people are eager to see these timeless beauties up close,” shares Ranjit.