Retro rides on Chennai streets

Imagine you’re walking along Chennai’s busy streets, and suddenly, a gleaming Rolls-Royce Phantom II from the 1930s glides by, its elegant curves a timeless contrast to the modern-day rush. Heads turn, conversations pause, and for a brief moment, it feels as if you’ve stepped back into a golden era of automotive excellence. That’s the magic Heritage Rollers 2025 promises to bring to life — a celebration of India’s rich automotive heritage.
Presented by the Historical Cars Association of India (HCAI), this extraordinary vintage car show will be held at Hotel Turyaa – Rayala Techno Park Campus, OMR, Chennai, on Sunday, February 2. It’s a rare opportunity to witness over 80 vintage and classic cars, transported from across the country.
According to Ranjit Pratap, president of HCAI, the journey to bring Heritage Rollers to life has been no small feat. “The name was coined last year when we decided to do an all-India show focusing exclusively on heritage cars. It had never been done in south India before, with cars travelling all the way from Bombay, Delhi, and Calcutta,” he says. After the inaugural event in August 2023, participants urged him to organise another one sooner than the planned two-year gap.
While the logistical challenges of assembling nearly 100 vehicles in Chennai are immense — from ensuring their safe transport to arranging them sequentially by type (vintage, classic, and new classics) — Ranjit’s passion shines through. “It’s expensive to bring cars from different parts of the country, but the overwhelming response makes it worth the effort.”
Among the stunning line-up are legendary marques like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Jaguar, alongside American classics such as Ford and Chevrolet. “Last year, we had 10-12,000 visitors, and this year, we expect even more. The awareness has grown, and people are eager to see these timeless beauties up close,” shares Ranjit.
The event will also include a road safety component, reflecting HCAI’s commitment to engaging with the community. “Even the police were impressed last year and wanted us to combine the car show with a road safety initiative,” he recalls.
But the experience doesn’t end in Chennai. On Monday, February 3, the cars will embark on a picturesque rally from Chennai to Puducherry, taking a scenic coastal route. However, due to traffic regulations, only 25-30 vintage cars will participate in the rally. “People from Bombay and Delhi are so keen to drive these beautiful cars next to the scenery and enjoy the weather — it’ll be an unforgettable experience,” says Ranjit.
Date & Time (Public Viewing): Sunday, February 2, 9.30 am to 1 pm
Venue: Hotel Turyaa – Rayala Techno Park Campus, OMR, Chennai
Rally Flag-Off: Monday, February 3, 7 am