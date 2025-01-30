The audacity of a sexist PIL

The whole thing is out of a patriarchal fantasy. Imagine: just under half the nation starving for an entire day, by law, praying for the well-being of the menfolk of the land. India sat at an alarming 105 out of 127 in the 2024 Global Hunger Index. Imagine if ordinary folk with relative privilege thought about that a little more, rather than cheering façades of development and trying to push the culture back into medieval mores.

This event falls into the category of “frivolous litigation”, and some may also find it frivolous to dwell on it. The Punjab and Haryana HC has, after all, dismissed it entirely and also penalised the petitioner for wasting the court’s time and taxpayers’ money with a token `1,000 donation to a welfare fund in Chandigarh. This High Court responded sensibly, but that such a PIL was filed at all is disturbing. Not only is Karva Chauth a sexist ritual, but it is also a strictly Hindu festival. The desire to impose it by law is tied to all kinds of religious and societal restrictions and discriminations, many of which do not need the backing of legality to already be in practice. That desire is also not one citizen’s alone: he acted knowing that the prevalent cultural tide would support such steps, even if one court turned him down. We are all swirling, swimming or suffocating, within that tide — and it only gains force.