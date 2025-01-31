Chennai Mayor says civic body will not outsource CM's breakfast scheme

CHENNAI: GCC Mayor R Priya on Thursday announced that the preparation and distribution of meals under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme will not be outsourced and will be continued by the city corporation.

The announcement was made following the criticism from opposition and DMK allies who raised concerns about corruption and compromise in food quality.

During the GCC council meeting on Thursday, Ward 6 Councillor M Samuel Diraviam said, “The scheme is doing well as if it is outsourced, it might lead to corruption,” he noted. Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar said, “The government order itself highlights that the outsourcing of the breakfast scheme in other districts is necessary, as not every district has sufficient space to cook.

However, since Chennai has adequate facilities with several Amma canteens, the scheme need not be outsourced here.” In response, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said that the cooking of breakfast for school students is currently done by self-help groups in cloud kitchens. “Despite the state government’s order mandating outsourcing, since councillors are raising concern, the issue will be taken up with the government,” he said.

TNIE was the first to report on the GCC’s plan to outsource the scheme. GCC had floated tenders to outsource the meal preparation and distribution for the breakfast scheme to manage 35 cluster kitchens and distribute meals to 356 schools. These kitchens will serve breakfast to 49,147 students from Classes 1 to 5 at a cost of Rs 13.7 crore, as per the tender documents.