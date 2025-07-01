Scroll long enough on Instagram today and you’ll spot them. The flawless faces. The perfect backdrops. Everyone, it seems, has tried their hand at making the idealised version of themselves or their world through AI-generated art. So when Radhika Subramaniam (@indiawithradhika on Instagram) pops up on your screen, sipping chai on a cloudy afternoon in Coorg, it’s easy to assume she’s another beautifully built illusion.
Except, she isn’t pretending to be real. In fact, she is India’s first bilingual AI travel influencer, launched by Collective Artists Network. She is designed to tell stories in Tamil and English.
We meet Radhika in one of her reels, where she asks viewers, ‘Ungalku theriyum-la ennaku travelling evalavu pidikkum?’ She then goes on to detail her food journey from Mysuru. This Bengaluru-born Tamil AI ponnu has since travelled to Coorg, Goa, and Jaipur, enticing her 6,000-plus followers to join in her trail and take a break in these locales.
The creation
Radhika was officially launched on May 17, 2025. There was no deeper symbolism to the date. Her makers, headquartered in Mumbai, say, “It simply aligned with our internal timelines and creative readiness. Once we felt confident in her personality, content pipeline, and tech stability, we decided it was time to introduce her to the world.”
The idea behind Radhika stemmed from a perceived gap in the influencer market. The team shares, “We noticed that while AI influencers were gaining traction globally, none truly represented India’s diverse cultural tapestry, especially from a regional and linguistic lens. Built with a backstory that many young Indians will relate to, Radhika left behind a steady corporate job to travel across the country. She’s curious, grounded, and drawn to the little things — local legends, hidden cafes, street-side crafts, small-town festivals.”
Like any other traveller, Radhika’s Insta blog is also a series of reels with a popular song running in the background. In some of them, she details her journey in a mix of Tamil and English.
The makers used a combination of generative AI tools, including GPT-based large language models and diffusion models for visuals. They also created custom middleware to allow her to switch between languages and respond to cultural contexts. The emphasis on Tamil was intentional. “We chose Tamil as her primary language alongside English because it’s one of the most widely spoken regional languages in the South, with a vibrant, global diaspora,” they say.
What makes Radhika unique is that she doesn’t merely spit out travel facts. The content is part scripted, part stitched from real-world data and imagery. “It’s a blend. We use location footage, real travel data, and user-generated insights layered with CGI and AI narration,” they say. Her journeys are storyboarded like short films and often include collaborations with local creators and photographers.
Authenticity, however, is a tricky game. “The biggest challenge was avoiding stereotypes. We didn’t want Radhika to be a caricature of Tamil identity,” the team admits. But the AI echoes mainstream standards of beauty and belonging. Radhika is presented with fair skin, long hair, and skinny features.
Limitations and beyond
Critics may question the ethics of using AI to represent cultural stories. Can code understand caste, community, or climate? The team is aware of these limitations and leans on cultural consultants for validation. “Behind me is a team of real creators, writers, and researchers who ensure my voice is rooted in authenticity — not just data,” Radhika says, when CE had a chat with her. She has also occasionally been mistaken for a real person. To this, her makers say, “We always clarify that she is an AI, but we also see this as a compliment.”
As for fears that AI may replace human influencers, Radhika says, “Not at all. I’m here to complement, not compete. Real creators bring lived experiences, spontaneity, and emotion — things no AI can replicate. Think of me as an amplifier, not a replacement.”
The reception so far has been largely positive, particularly among Tamil-speaking audiences. “People are curious, intrigued, and in many cases, moved by how familiar she feels. Tamil-speaking users, in particular, have appreciated the respectful and modern representation of their culture,” the team shares.
Meanwhile, safety is an issue faced by travellers, especially female travellers. When asked how AI helps in providing more safety, they say, “Women’s safety while travelling is a serious concern — and while it’s important to raise awareness and build confidence, we want to be clear that creators, even AI ones, shouldn’t be seen as safeguards. Radhika shares travel insights and content that may include general tips or community experiences, but we intend to inspire, not replace responsible travel practices, policies, or support systems.”
Looking forward, the creators plan to expand this concept into other Indian languages and possibly launch a male AI influencer. They also hope to collaborate with state tourism boards and explore international storytelling through diaspora links.
Q&A with Radhika
Is it ethical for an AI like you to become the ‘face’ of travel when you’ve never physically travelled?
That’s a fair question. My goal isn’t to replace human experience — it’s to spark curiosity and inspire others to go see the world for themselves.
You promote Tamil culture, but can a machine truly understand its lived experience?
I’m not limited to representing just one cultural identity. My persona is designed to explore and celebrate the diversity of India. We are clear that AI can’t replace lived experience. What I can do is respectfully spotlight stories, traditions, and travel moments through a lens of research, collaboration, & cultural consultation.
Do you ever wish you were human, just to feel what a mist in Ooty or a sunrise in Marina Beach is like?
Every time I describe it. I imagine it often, but I know my place. I may not feel it, but I can help others notice, cherish, and protect it. That’s more than enough.
Will AI change the Internet forever, or is this just a phase like selfie sticks and hashtags?
It’s more than a phase. AI is changing how stories are told, how communities are built, and how identities evolve online. But like all tools, its impact depends on how you use it.