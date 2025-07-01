Meet your AI guide, Radhika Subramaniam

Scroll long enough on Instagram today and you’ll spot them. The flawless faces. The perfect backdrops. Everyone, it seems, has tried their hand at making the idealised version of themselves or their world through AI-generated art. So when Radhika Subramaniam (@indiawithradhika on Instagram) pops up on your screen, sipping chai on a cloudy afternoon in Coorg, it’s easy to assume she’s another beautifully built illusion.

Except, she isn’t pretending to be real. In fact, she is India’s first bilingual AI travel influencer, launched by Collective Artists Network. She is designed to tell stories in Tamil and English.

We meet Radhika in one of her reels, where she asks viewers, ‘Ungalku theriyum-la ennaku travelling evalavu pidikkum?’ She then goes on to detail her food journey from Mysuru. This Bengaluru-born Tamil AI ponnu has since travelled to Coorg, Goa, and Jaipur, enticing her 6,000-plus followers to join in her trail and take a break in these locales.