When James Bond meets Ilaiyaraaja

From performing since the age of 13 to now mentoring over 400 students at KalaShiksha Music Academy, Saketharaman brings years of practice and performance into the curation. Close to 200 students from across India will be performing on the day. “Some of them are from rural areas like Palani and Thanjavur,” he says. Saketharaman points out the limitations, “Getting them together physically and rehearsing is definitely one of the challenges, especially because of the huge number. You can only do so much online. But we’ve been at it every day for the last two to three months.”

From nursery rhymes composed in Indian languages to a fresh voice on the soundtracks of Ilaiyaraaja’s Raaja Paarvai, the event is curated to provide an immersive experience for the audience. “Carnatic music is not confined to the past. It lives, evolves, and belongs to everyone.”

With his Carnatify movement, Saketharaman is not just providing music education but encouraging them to think creatively while nurturing the culture.

For him, the event is more than just a concert. “It definitely means a lot to me…I want to showcase how the idea is deeply rooted, at the same time, incredibly exciting,” he says.

007 Ragas - Bond with Bhavam will be held on July 6 at Narada Gana Sabha, Teynampet. It is open to all.