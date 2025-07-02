Chennai earns NGT’s ire over menace of multi-layered plastic

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up metropolitan local bodies in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Andhra Pradesh government for failing to execute its order to phase out non-recyclable multi-layered plastic (MLP) waste, despite a clear directive issued nearly two years ago.

In a stern warning issued last week, a bench of Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana and expert member K Satyagopal said that if action taken reports are not submitted by the next hearing on August 14, each party would have to pay Rs 20,000 to file their reports.

“If the state has not moved an inch in complying with the order, heavy penalties will follow,” the tribunal said. The warning came in response to an execution application filed by environmental activist Antony Clement Rubin, seeking enforcement of the tribunal’s August 2023 order.