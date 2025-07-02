Chennai Pride: Ten demands of trans activists, painted in a sari

Fashion is political. When Kani Kusruti carried a watermelon-shaped bag at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, it was seen as a gesture of solidarity with Palestine. The Met Gala’s recent focus on Black Dandyism also reflected this intersection of style and statement. But fashion’s political voice often struggles to reach beyond the limits of luxury. But Chennai’s 17th Self-Respect Pride March shifted this view. Among rainbow-painted faces, crochet wraps, and outfits made of glass paper, trans activist and poet Agni Pradeep walked in a white cotton sari painted with queer icons and inscribed with handwritten demands.

Agni Pradeep, carrying the weight of the community’s demands, both literally and figuratively, conceived the garment with the help of LGBTQIA+ activist Srijith Sundaram and artist Thanesvar. She says, “The idea started when we, as queer artists and writers, wanted to use art to reflect our activism and rights. One of the key points was to highlight how queer and trans people are tokenised and often not paid, even when participating in events or even receiving awards. People are recognised, but they’re not compensated. If awards were given with cash prizes, it could help with livelihood too.”

Rather than being merely decorative, the sari listed political demands, one of the most urgent being the call for horizontal reservation — a policy framework that accounts for multiple marginalisations, on the basis of caste and gender identity, simultaneously.