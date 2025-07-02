MTC e-buses to be run as deluxe service, won’t be part of free Vidiyal Payanam ride

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has decided not to operate any of the new electric buses as ordinary services under the Vidiyal Payanam scheme. Instead, all the 1,225 low-floor electric buses, including the 120 non-AC buses introduced on Monday and the remaining 1,105, set to be launched in two phases in the coming months, will function as deluxe services.

A few months back, MTC had proposed allocating 30-35% of these electric buses (about 170-180 buses) as ordinary services to allow free travel for women, trans-persons, and persons with disabilities. The move was also aimed at boosting bus patronage, as a segment of regular commuters has shifted to two-wheelers and other modes of transport.

According to official sources, MTC currently operates a fleet of 3,350 buses, of which nearly 1,550 run as ordinary services benefiting nearly 13.5 lakh women daily, out of MTC’s daily patronage of 28.5 lakh. “Nearly 45% of the fleet is being operated as ordinary buses. Introducing more such services would increase the financial burden on the transport corporation and the state government,” said an official.