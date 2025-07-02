MTC e-buses to be run as deluxe service, won’t be part of free Vidiyal Payanam ride

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has decided not to operate any of the new electric buses as ordinary services under the Vidiyal Payanam scheme. Instead, all the 1,225 low-floor electric buses, including the 120 non-AC buses introduced on Monday and the remaining 1,105, set to be launched in two phases in the coming months, will function as deluxe services.
A few months back, MTC had proposed allocating 30-35% of these electric buses (about 170-180 buses) as ordinary services to allow free travel for women, trans-persons, and persons with disabilities. The move was also aimed at boosting bus patronage, as a segment of regular commuters has shifted to two-wheelers and other modes of transport.
According to official sources, MTC currently operates a fleet of 3,350 buses, of which nearly 1,550 run as ordinary services benefiting nearly 13.5 lakh women daily, out of MTC’s daily patronage of 28.5 lakh. “Nearly 45% of the fleet is being operated as ordinary buses. Introducing more such services would increase the financial burden on the transport corporation and the state government,” said an official.
The official further noted that ultra-low-floor electric buses are not suitable for ordinary services due to high maintenance costs. “The state government has assured the World Bank and other funding agencies that any shortfall between revenue and expenditure in operating electric buses will be covered through the viability gap funding (VGF). Converting these buses into ordinary services would substantially raise the government’s expenditure,” the official added. Last year, the state government sanctioned Rs 646 crore in VGF to compensate MTC for revenue losses.
MTC buses carry about 950-1,000 commuters a day, which is second highest in the country after Mumbai in terms of ridership. In comparison, buses in Bengaluru and Delhi average 600-750 commuters per day.
The procurement of the electric buses falls under the Chennai Sustainable Urban Services Program (C-SUSP), supported by the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), aimed at curbing environmental pollution. Under the programme, MTC will acquire 625 electric buses in the first phase and 600 in the second.
“As per World Bank guidelines, the goal is to reduce overcrowding in buses. These electric buses will therefore be deployed as additional services without affecting existing routes,” the official said.
The electric buses will be operated under the gross cost contract model, where private operators are responsible for building, operating, and maintaining the buses for 12 years.