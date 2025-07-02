Rotary District 3233 honours doctors on National Doctors’ Day

Dr R Sriram, emergency medicine consultant, Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director of public health, Government of Tamil Nadu, and Dr Mohan Rajan, senior consultant ophthalmologist, were given the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’. Mohan Rajan said, “Rotary is a leading light for all of us professionals. And the targets set by them are important because when you feel the competition, you will start introspecting and do better than the others.”

Additionally, Dr R Prem Sekar, paediatric interventional cardiologist, and Dr Vasumathy Vedantham, senior consultant ophthalmologist, were given the ‘Distinguished Medical Service Award’, and Dr Karthik Balaji, founder of Zoriox Innovation Labs, was given the ‘Young Achiever Award’.

The event also saw the launch of a website — showcasing the activities of Community Service Health (CSH) — and Rotarians’ Privilege Health Card, for the benefit of Rotarians and their families. “This card connects the Rotarians with a network of reputed hospitals where they can enjoy discounted rates and privilege access. More hospitals are getting added to this initiative,” explained Dr S Ramesh Babu, director, Community Service Health. A few other initiatives were also announced for targeted beneficiaries.