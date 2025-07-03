A tribute to lifesavers

It wasn’t just an evening of applause and accolades, it was a reunion of some of India’s pioneering doctors. On Tuesday, as the country celebrated National Doctors’ Day, Rotary International District 3234 organised a felicitation ceremony at the Anna Centenary Auditorium, Kotturpuram, honouring the legacy and life-saving excellence of a few doctors and medical institutions.

The event marked the debut of Vinod Saraogi as the district governor for the Rotary year 2025-26. “All 81 clubs and 3,200 rotarians in the district are united by one goal — to serve society. For me, beginning this journey with a tribute to doctors feels symbolic,” said Vinod. He shared his vision for the year ahead, announcing many projects which focus on preventive healthcare and education. “We’ve planned 100 dialysis machines, 5,000 cervical cancer vaccines, and 10,000 cataract surgeries. We’re launching a blood bank in Saidapet, cardio vans for rural outreach, and even mammogram machines. It’s going to be a year of full action.”

Ma Subramanian, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Health and Family Welfare, conferred the awards and praised the awardees for their service. “The Tamil Nadu Government has been honouring doctors on National Doctor’s Day since the 1980s. We used to present the award to 10 doctors every year which was later increased to 25 and this year, we awarded 50 doctors,” he said.