A tribute to lifesavers

It wasn’t just an evening of applause and accolades, it was a reunion of some of India’s pioneering doctors. On Tuesday, as the country celebrated National Doctors’ Day, Rotary International District 3234 organised a felicitation ceremony at the Anna Centenary Auditorium, Kotturpuram, honouring the legacy and life-saving excellence of a few doctors and medical institutions.
The event marked the debut of Vinod Saraogi as the district governor for the Rotary year 2025-26. “All 81 clubs and 3,200 rotarians in the district are united by one goal — to serve society. For me, beginning this journey with a tribute to doctors feels symbolic,” said Vinod. He shared his vision for the year ahead, announcing many projects which focus on preventive healthcare and education. “We’ve planned 100 dialysis machines, 5,000 cervical cancer vaccines, and 10,000 cataract surgeries. We’re launching a blood bank in Saidapet, cardio vans for rural outreach, and even mammogram machines. It’s going to be a year of full action.”
Ma Subramanian, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Health and Family Welfare, conferred the awards and praised the awardees for their service. “The Tamil Nadu Government has been honouring doctors on National Doctor’s Day since the 1980s. We used to present the award to 10 doctors every year which was later increased to 25 and this year, we awarded 50 doctors,” he said.
The Rotary Excellence Awards were presented to eight medical icons: Dr HV Hande, Dr Prathap C Reddy, Prof Dr Mohamed Rela, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Dr C Palanivelu, Dr Mayilvahanan Natarajan, Dr Vallalarpuram Sennimalai Natarajan, and Dr KR Balakrishnan.
Among them, Dr Mayilvahanan, known for his groundbreaking work in orthopedic oncology, shared his thoughts on receiving the honour, “Having received several honours, including the Padma Awards, this is another feather in my cap.” He also acknowledged the organisation’s public service across multiple fields, including healthcare, especially through medical camps.
The notable achievements of some of the awardees included, Dr Hande’s contribution in eradication of polio in the state during his tenure as the state’s Health Minister; Dr Natarajan holding the title ‘Father of geriatrics in India’, Dr C Palanivelu being the pioneer in laparoscopic cancer operation.
Meanwhile, the Institution of Excellence Awards celebrated the contribution of longstanding medical institutions: Madras Medical College, Stanley Medical College, Sankara Nethralaya, and The Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital.
Representing Apollo Hospitals, CEO Naveen accepted the award on behalf of Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals. “Recognising the talent in the medical fraternity goes a long way in encouraging innovation, knowledge-sharing, and bringing cutting-edge technology to India — something that aligns deeply with Apollo’s mission,” he said.