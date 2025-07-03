Adding meanings to hundred

Hundred is the reigning monarch among numbers. In the growing-up years, it plays hide and seek in school corridors. You chase it while sitting up nights studying geometry and life, determined to entice it to make its announcement of your brilliance on answer sheets. It parades around with the surname centum, teasing your grades. It takes hard work, luck, and a sane mind to tame it enough to elevate you as the topper of the class.

Any cricket fan would tell you what a hundred means to them. They hold it close to their hearts amid a heated match and lovingly call it a century. The landmark score can make a superhero of any batsman. Meanwhile, a hundred years mark the turn of an era. And when danger beckons, we reach out to frantically dial the number to call for help.

In our journey through life, however, the number remains unattainable for most of us. Only a lucky few have lived to tell the tale of a hundred years of existence. The world of Indian art is all set to proudly celebrate the life and times of Krishen Khanna, who turns 100 on July 5th.