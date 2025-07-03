Closed: The gates on this hype

I would have also appreciated better menu management. Even in the presence of shortcuts, some items don’t add up on top of each other, so I do have to navigate through the large menu of items to get to one potion that I have to consume in the middle of a battle. I can’t imagine better categorisation of items being a negative for the remastered version. Unless it has been retained for nostalgia purposes. And that’s kind of the problem here. Where do you draw the line between retaining tedious tasks and flawed missions and fixing them, if the entire game kind of runs off the nostalgia of being a really great game some 20 years back?

29.06, 3:00 AM: My spouse caught me playing the game and took over it for a bit. There was a fevered sort of dedication and ease with which he was able to finish the missions. Like, he was just resuming a save file from 2010. With a deep understanding of the maps, the world, and all of its weird, buggy quirks. A quest doesn’t really give you a clue on what to do next? Well, I played it 10 years back, and I know what I need to be doing next — follow me!