Dowries and dire trails of death

Sometimes, one learns of an event — yet another event — involving a woman’s tragic end in India and thinks, as a commentator, “But what (else) is there to say, now, that has not already been said so many times before, to no avail in the life of this woman, and in the lives of even more unknown others?” One learns, in this instance, of 27-year-old Ridhanya in Tiruppur who died by suicide this week after two months of marriage, leaving behind unequivocal statements that it was her marriage itself that caused this decision. She had first returned to her parents’ home two weeks after the wedding, before a brief reconciliation. In these statements, it is clear that she believed that there would be no saving grace for her, no avenue to create a new life for herself.

No one can know the interior life of another. Her reality was her own. It is futile — and insulting — to imagine other realities for her, even if an outsider presumes there may’ve been other paths. In her world, the marriage was definitive and irrevocable, and the abuse was too much to bear — these, she expressed in her own words.