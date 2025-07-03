Prada controversy: Luxury labels versus the soul of Indian craftsmanship

As photos from Italian luxury brand Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in Milan flooded the Internet, one particular shot of a model sporting slippers that looked practically identical to the GI-tagged Kolhapuri sandals caught the eye of netizens. Watching these culturally-ubiquitous chappals worn by Indians across class and regional lines being sold by a foreign brand for a whopping `1.2 lakh soon led to accusations of cultural appropriation

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge also took to social media to point out the state’s role in producing this distinctive style of footwear, with regions like Belagavi, Dharwad, and Bagalkot being major production hubs. As the stir continues to engulf Prada even after they admitted the source of ‘inspiration’ for their leather flat sandals, CE asks designers and stylists across the country: Do luxury labels elevate or exploit traditional Indian crafts?