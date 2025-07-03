Seven years on, Meenambal Sivaraj Nagar residents protest delay in housing allotment in Chennai

CHENNAI: Seven years after their original homes were demolished here, nearly 70 residents of Meenambal Sivaraj Nagar near Basin Bridge staged a road roko on Wednesday, urging the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) to immediately hand over the newly constructed tenements.

The protest comes after an alleged delay in the inauguration of the houses despite the construction being completed and tokens issued to eligible families last year.

Residents claim that the only thing preventing them from moving in is the pending formal inauguration by Chief Minister M K Stalin. In the meantime, they say they are burdened with rising rents.

According to the protesters, their families have lived in the area for six generations, originally in huts. In 1974, under then chief minister M Karunanidhi, 176 families were allotted houses under TNUHDB. Over time, the population in the area grew to accommodate over 230 families.

In 2019, during the previous AIADMK government, the dilapidated buildings were demolished, and families were given temporary allotment orders for the new tenement along with a one-time ex gratia payment of Rs 8,000. They were assured that new homes would be ready within two years.

The project to construct 308 homes (Stilt+11-storeys) was awarded to a private contractor in 2020 at an estimated cost of Rs 40.14 crore, with a deadline of 18 months. However, construction was only completed in 2024. Despite the distribution of tokens last year, residents have not been permitted to move in.