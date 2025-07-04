Six held for robbing jeweller in Egmore

CHENNAI: In the case where a jeweller from Sivaganga district was abducted and robbed in Egmore on June 26, the police have solved the case and arrested six men from Sivaganga and Madurai. The police recovered 203g of gold, 3.2kg of silver, Rs 6.5 lakh in cash, seven mobile phones and a car from them.

According to the Egmore police, the case pertains to the kidnapping of R Ravichandran (64) of Karaikudi. On the night of June 26, after purchasing gold and silver for his shop, he was waiting near the Sacred Heart Church on Pantheon Road, Egmore, to board a bus when the gang forced him into a car, the police said. The accused assaulted him and snatched 131g of gold, 1.25kg of silver and RS 31.4 lakh from him before pushing him out near Porur and fleeing, the police said.

Based on a complaint, the police formed teams and identified the culprits using CCTV footage. The arrested were identified as Prabhu alias Kamal (36), Muthuramalingam (45), Dinakaran (36), Premkumar (38), Prabhu (42), and Muthulingam (42). A search is on to nab others involved, the police said.

The investigation revealed that the gang had been following Ravichandran’s movements for a while and knew that he visited Chennai three times a week with large sums of cash to buy jewellery and place fresh orders. They shadowed him for days before carrying out the kidnap and robbery, the police added.