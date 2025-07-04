Special centre for vulnerable kids opened in Tambaram

CHENNAI: The Tambaram city police inaugurated a special counselling centre, ‘Thalaratha Thalirkal’, at Perumbakkam TNUHDB, as part of its focused effort to protect and support vulnerable children.

The police said the centre has been set up for children who are survivors of POCSO cases and those affected by drug abuse, to provide dedicated care with the goal of rehabilitation and emotional healing.

The centre works closely with the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the Department of Social Welfare, and NGOs to create a safe, supportive, and child-friendly environment. Extending post-trauma support to parents and guardians as well, the counselling is provided by senior social welfare counsellors at the centre, the police added.

The efforts include creating awareness against drug and sexual abuse and ensuring privacy and security for every child. The police have appealed to parents, teachers, NGOs, and community leaders to help spread the word and refer children in need of help.