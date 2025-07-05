Actors hold power: Simran gets candid at the ninth edition of AbilityFest

The Indian film industry, particularly the Tamil film industry, has come a long way in portraying Persons with Disabilities (PwD) sensitively. For the longest time, the community was relegated to either being mocked at, or sympathised with, or completely overlooked. This is evident in an industry that once found humour in ridiculing the speech-impaired (Thangamaana Raasa) and the hearing-impaired (Chinna Vaathiyar). Since the early 2000s, not only are such ‘jokes’ widely disapproved of, but we also see positive and respectful representations in movies such as Jyotika’s Mozhi and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Psycho. In what has been a result of concerted efforts, the tides are slowly, yet steadily, starting to change for the better.
One such effort is the AbilityFest-India International Disability Film Festival — intended to showcase films created by and about PwDs — which is in its ninth edition. This year’s theme is ‘60 Seconds To Fame – All India One Minute Film Competition on Disability’. Select movies picked by a jury comprising AR Rahman, composer, Simran, actor, Madhan Karky, lyricist, Mohammed Shams Aalam Shaikh, international para swimmer, and Tinkesh, life coach and fitness consultant, are to be screened. They have handpicked some of the most moving and motivating films that conveyed a strong message in 60 seconds. All the jury members, along with the festival director Jayshree Raveendran, and actor and festival chairperson Revathy, unequivocally calling to make cinema accessible to all, were present at a press event following the launch of this year’s film festival on Wednesday.
Simran, whose recent blockbuster Tourist Family is set to be screened at the festival along with audio description, spoke to CE on the sidelines of the event. “I feel happy about being part of the Ability Foundation. Being a part of this initiative and working selflessly gave me inner peace and satisfaction,” she said.
According to her, Indian cinema is headed towards responsible film making. “When it comes to sensible portrayals of PwDs, the film industry is wholeheartedly involved in the process of giving out beautiful and responsible films,” she said adding that she believes this to be true after watching Sitaare Zameen Par. “The film was replete with messages that are meaningful and timely. More than its numbers, what really stood out is that the film made the audience pause and rethink their conduct, their practices and their perception towards PwDs,” she said.
Elated about being a jury member, Simran shared that it facilitated an opportunity to watch some “brilliant and powerful” films. “PwDs’ ceaseless efforts and the ‘never-give-up’ spirit are the most powerful and unique qualities I found when I watched these films. Their spirit, I think, needs to be brought to the mainstream. Their determination also serves as an important reminder to remain active. The display of their zeal is crucial to keeping humanity alive,” Simran pointed out.
She believes that director Abishan’s debut film — Tourist Family — is also a suitable film for this festival for the kind of overarching message it sends out. Laced with humour, the film conveyed a deep message about the idea of oneness and humanity, and how no one is alone in a world if everyone looks out for one another. The film, starring Sasikumar and Simran, was exalted for showcasing the power of empathy.
Although the representation of PwDs in films are certainly improving, one can’t really write off the kind of stereotypes that cinema has enforced about the community. But change begins with the acceptance that the system needs one. Though this lies in the hands and the minds of the filmmakers, actors undoubtedly play a pivotal role. “People look up to you and your work on screen. So, let’s inspire them in the right direction. Cinema, mind you, is a powerful tool that needs to be used by filmmakers carefully,” Simran posited with conviction, and added that the very term ‘disability’ is a misnomer. “We are all disabled in one way or the other, we all have our limitations in life. No one on Earth feels completely alright. So it is not right to differentiate and discriminate against someone as a ‘disabled person’. And as they say, it is not enough if the community fights back against such discrimination; it is also important that society works together with them to ensure the future is better, much like Ability Foundation’s tag line that goes: Looking beyond disabilities and breaking barriers together,” she concluded.
The festival is scheduled to be held between July 7 and 10 at PVR INOX Sathyam Cinemas, Chennai.