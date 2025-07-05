Chennai cop assaults drunk man, transferred

CHENNAI: A constable attached to the SRMC police station of the Avadi city police was transferred to the armed reserve after he allegedly assaulted a man who had come in an inebriated state to file a complaint at the station late on Wednesday.

According to police, Shanmugapriyan (37) of Iyyappanthangal had come drunk to the station along with his wife and two kids to file a complaint. The personnel said it was late and sent the family home in an auto.

However, Shanmugapriyan returned some time later and wanted to register a complaint against his wife and another man, alleging that they had a relationship. When the personnel refused to budge, Shanmugapriyan allegedly verbally abused constable Ganesh and made derogatory remarks about his wife. The irate constable took a plastic pipe lying nearby and assaulted Shanmugapriyan, who fled.

On Thursday morning, Shanmugapriyan got himself admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where doctors enquired about his injuries and alerted the police. Ganesh was transferred to armed reserve on Thursday.