Chennai

Defence ministry holds job fair in Chennai

The event was inaugurated by Dr Niten Chandra, secretary, ex-servicemen welfare.
Ex-servicemen and armymen taking part in a job fair in Tambaram.
Ex-servicemen and armymen taking part in a job fair in Tambaram.Photo | Express / Ashwin prasath
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: In a bid to bridge the gap between military experience and private sector employment, Ministry of Defence hosted an employment fair at the Air Force Station, Tambaram, on Friday, targeting veterans transitioning to civilian roles.

Organised under the aegis of the Directorate General Resettlement and the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, the fair brought together 580 former servicemen and 52 corporate employers.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Niten Chandra, secretary, ex-servicemen welfare.

The initiative reflects a growing push by the government to better integrate retired defence personnel into the mainstream economy, positioning them as a disciplined, skilled workforce suited for corporate demands.

Army veterans
Job fair
Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com