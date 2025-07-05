Wellness Retreat with Dr Pal

And so, taking centre stage with the mic and a whole lot of humour was Dr Palaniappan Manickam, better known as Dr Pal on social media for his hilarious health explainers. He kept the room engaged with science, satire, and sensible solutions with the only motto of making health simple, not scary.

From addressing bloating and gut microbes to adjusting sleep schedule and physical movement for wellness, Dr Pal laid out a minimalist formula: The 7s. “Eat between 7 am and 7 pm, sleep for 7 hours, and practice meditation for 7 minutes,” he instructed. He also added that consuming only 150 grams of carbs per day and drinking two liters of water is key to a healthy diet.

The doctor’s signature blend of practicality stuck with the audience. Anuradha Mahender, who was in the audience, said, “Dr Pal tells us many facts and ideas about how do we follow life in a very practical manner. There is nothing complex. It’s the basic that every person can follow. He is not advocating any expensive diets. So, I think, if a person can do this, it’ll pave the way for a healthier lifestyle.”