Chennai: Satellite image being used to check Ambattur tank level

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) is monitoring the Ambattur tank on a pilot basis to track water levels and encroachments through satellite imagery. The initiative is undertaken as part of the Tamil Nadu Satellite-based Waterbodies Information Monitoring and Safety System (TN-SWIP) which was introduced by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday.

“With support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), we are getting satellite images that allow us to monitor every 30 metres of the tank’s spread area. We are in talks with ISRO to provide clearer images at 1-metre intervals at a reduced cost. Once finalised, the system will be rolled out in all 9,000 tanks across the four districts - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu,” an official added.

The WRD is also able to track the water spread area, storage levels and any physical changes in the Ambattur tank automatically, the officials added. Advanced sensor systems have also been installed in Chembarambakkam lake through which the WRD monitors real-time water quality and its data in the portal every 15 minutes. This will facilitate early detection of contamination or degradation for corrective action, officials said.

A drone survey was also carried out to identify silt content in Poondi reservoir, a senior official said.

Developed to create a comprehensive solution for different departments, the platform is built by integrating data of water bodies from the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, and so on.