Tambaram to get five new solid waste transfer stations at a cost of Rs 31 crore

CHENNAI: The directorate of municipal administration has granted administrative sanction for the construction of five new transition stations in Tambaram under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0. The proposed stations, with a combined capacity of 500 tonnes per day, is set to streamline waste management in the rapidly growing municipal corporation.

Transfer stations are designated spots where the collected waste is dumped temporarily before being transported to the processing sites or dump yards. These stations are expected to reduce haphazard dumping of waste in public spaces and potentially save transportation costs by reducing the number of total trips from the collection sites to the dumping yards.

The transfer stations will be located at TVK Nagar (50 TPD), Madambakkam (150 TPD), Mangalagiri (150 TPD), Kannadapalayam (150 TPD), and another in zone 2, with a total estimated cost of over Rs 31 crore.