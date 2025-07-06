Tambaram to get five new solid waste transfer stations at a cost of Rs 31 crore

CHENNAI: The directorate of municipal administration has granted administrative sanction for the construction of five new transition stations in Tambaram under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0. The proposed stations, with a combined capacity of 500 tonnes per day, is set to streamline waste management in the rapidly growing municipal corporation.
Transfer stations are designated spots where the collected waste is dumped temporarily before being transported to the processing sites or dump yards. These stations are expected to reduce haphazard dumping of waste in public spaces and potentially save transportation costs by reducing the number of total trips from the collection sites to the dumping yards.
The transfer stations will be located at TVK Nagar (50 TPD), Madambakkam (150 TPD), Mangalagiri (150 TPD), Kannadapalayam (150 TPD), and another in zone 2, with a total estimated cost of over Rs 31 crore.
The project is being funded under the SBM (U) 2.0, with the fund contribution split between the central government (33 per cent), state government (22 per cent) and the urban local body (45 per cent).
The estimated costs for the facilities at TVK Nagar, Madambakkam, Mangalagiri, and Kannadapalayam are set atRs 3.34 crore, Rs 9.77 crore, Rs 9.78 crore, and Rs 8.13 crore, respectively. The zone 2 facility will be established using TCMC funds of Rs 2.58 crore. According to officials, the project was approved by the State High Powered Committee (SHPC) in November 2022, and the current order is subject to ratification in the forthcoming SHPC meeting. TCMC officials have been instructed to commence work without delay, ensuring proper documentation at every stage.
“This is part of the corporation’s efforts to strengthen the urban waste management ecosystem and ensure environmental sustainability,” said a senior TCMC official.