Bal Sahitya Puraskar awardee for Tamil roots fiction in reality

Not in a fantasy world

The book’s idea is rooted in 2019. Saravanan aimed to explore a narrative about the environmental changes happening around us through a girl who embarks on an adventure, flying through the sky. “If you notice, the number of trees in our villages and cities has significantly decreased. Once, spotting earthworms in the soil was common, but that’s no longer the case. We need to start asking questions about the environment around us, both in the villages we come from and the cities we live in,” explains the author, adding, “I wanted to bring these two ideas together, so that the story of the flying girl isn’t just a fantasy, but a way to learn about and reflect on our environment.”

Every detail mentioned in the book was researched thoroughly. Saravanan took more than a year to collect data on the environmental changes, and penned the book in a month. “Be it earthworms or trees, I did not want to mention them as a matter of fact, but read about it and gave data that could back the reality of how and why the numbers have reduced,” he says.

These data-driven descriptions are crucial because, today, all information can be cross-checked in half a minute. “When books were written 30 years ago, the readers couldn’t verify the information printed. The purpose of writing a book was to inform the public about local and global affairs. Now that there is an abundance of data available, authors need not write stories to share information. This gives writers a certain freedom, but also poses a bigger challenge — in the information overload age, what are you going to say that is not false or misleading,” points out Saravanan.