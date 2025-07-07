Friend among two held for raping Chennai woman

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman from Vellore was allegedly raped at a private lodge in Nungambakkam, leading to the arrest of two suspects — her female friend from Perambur and a man named Manase (29) of Kodungaiyur.

The police are on the lookout for a third suspect who is on the run. The arrests were made by the Thousand Lights All-Woman Police following a complaint filed in Vellore, which was later transferred to Chennai, police said.

According to police, the survivor was employed in Chennai and was staying at a private hostel. On June 27, she went to a lodge in Nungambakkam after her female friend invited her for drinks, police said. The friend had booked two rooms and later brought in Manase and another male acquaintance, they added.

After drinking together, the survivor fell asleep, and later woke up to find Manase beside her. Shocked, she confronted him and the others before leaving for Vellore early the next morning and a filed a complaint there, police said. Based on the woman’s complaint, police started an inquiry and during questioning, Manase confessed to sexually assaulting the survivor. He was then arrested, they added.

Those arrested were remanded to custody on Saturday.