Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar Tamil: A book where magic meets meaning

Excerpts:

What does this recognition mean to the book and the author?

I am happy to get such an award. It is important to know how the award will be perceived. It is an acknowledgement for the author more than the book because not only the book but also the author will be spoken about.

Among the stories, what are a few themes you have captured, and how do you think the readers will resonate with them?

The book is a combination of 12 short stories in the genres of surrealism and magical realism. These two genres are applicable to present the current generation’s state of mind. Everybody is restrained to a box these days. Because of this, individuals are forgetting to generate authentic thoughts. The absence of authentic thoughts is leading to fewer conversations with the self.

The one who failed to remember to communicate with a fellow human being is now forgetting to have a conversation with themselves. Hence, the book focuses on the chats people have in their minds — why and for whom are we taking our actions, who has hurt us, who likes us, what should be trusted and not. The stories revolve around the thoughts that people who lived before us had, and the ones who will live after us will have.