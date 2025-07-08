A place in the history pages

For Satheesh, this textbook is a small part of a larger cultural effort. “From the time of the Renaissance period in Kerala, whether through the left or socialist thought, even someone who belongs to the extreme right here tends to hold a different perspective,” he says. He reflects on how Kerala’s educational leadership has historically worked towards inclusion. “Right from Joseph Mundassery sir, the first Education Minister, Kerala’s educational leadership, across the board, has repeatedly worked towards inclusion. It has consistently sought ways to bring together people from different walks of life, and to ensure that education is something they can engage with.”

He also mentions the concepts of Gnanasamooham (knowledge society) and its creation. “Through our work with the arts, we are trying to explore how to build such a society, one grounded in older forms of knowledge, artistic understanding, and cultural awareness,” he says.

When asked what message she’d like to leave behind for students, Negha says, “I hope they draw strength from my story. Love is what brought me this far. If someone can understand that love, they’ll understand me.”

There’s still much to be done in education, employment, and beyond, she says. “Even now, people want to reduce us to one issue — marriage. But we have so many other concerns. The conversation needs to move forward.” Negha reminds us, it’s not enough to teach the world as it stands. The best textbooks help us dream of something better.