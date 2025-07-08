Man held for threatening worker with gun over property dispute in Guindy

CHENNAI: An Andhra Pradesh native, Madhusudhan Reddy (62), was arrested for allegedly threatening a man with a pistol during a property dispute in Guindy on Friday.
Acting on a complaint by Sakareshwaran (54), a housekeeping worker, the Guindy police registered an attempt-to-murder case under the Arms Act. Reddy was nabbed and one pistol, six live rounds, a gun license and the getaway vehicle, were all seized, police said.
According to police, the incident took place inside the premises of a private frim in Kannigapuram, where Reddy and another man, Ramaiyya, confronted an individual named Mahendran. When Sakareshwaran attempted to intervene, Reddy verbally abused him and pulled out a gun, threatening to shoot unless the building was vacated, police said. The duo then fled in a car.
Investigation revealed the property is rented, and Reddy, a relative of the actual owner, had come demanding the tenants to vacate. The accused was remanded to judicial custody on Monday.
BE grad held for stealing laptops at men’s hostel
Chennai: A 31-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh was arrested for an alleged series of laptop and phone thefts at a men’s hostel in Thirumangalam.
The accused L Giriprasad, a BE graduate from Chittoor district, was staying at the same hostel, where he allegedly stole a laptop belonging to one Arokkiyarasan (22) of Tirunelveli.
Based on Arokkiyarasan’s complaint at the Thirumangalam police station, a case was filed and the suspect was arrested. The stolen laptop was recovered from his possession. He was remanded to judicial remand on Saturday.