Man held for threatening worker with gun over property dispute in Guindy

CHENNAI: An Andhra Pradesh native, Madhusudhan Reddy (62), was arrested for allegedly threatening a man with a pistol during a property dispute in Guindy on Friday.

Acting on a complaint by Sakareshwaran (54), a housekeeping worker, the Guindy police registered an attempt-to-murder case under the Arms Act. Reddy was nabbed and one pistol, six live rounds, a gun license and the getaway vehicle, were all seized, police said.

According to police, the incident took place inside the premises of a private frim in Kannigapuram, where Reddy and another man, Ramaiyya, confronted an individual named Mahendran. When Sakareshwaran attempted to intervene, Reddy verbally abused him and pulled out a gun, threatening to shoot unless the building was vacated, police said. The duo then fled in a car.

Investigation revealed the property is rented, and Reddy, a relative of the actual owner, had come demanding the tenants to vacate. The accused was remanded to judicial custody on Monday.