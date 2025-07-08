Paving the way for safe living

Design plays a vital role in every individual’s daily well-being. It’s no different for the visually impaired. According to studies, 70% of individuals with visual impairments face falls annually, many of which circle back to spatial challenges.
Interior design principles can be applied to empower visually impaired individuals with greater independence and comfort in their spaces. Adaptive design through sensory inputs, spatial predictability, and barrier-free layouts are some of the changes that can be incorporated to help create safer, independent movement.
Inspired by the Braille system, In-habit is an advanced housing system designed to enhance spatial navigation for visually impaired individuals.
Below are a few design characteristics that should be considered while designing these spaces:
Tactile navigation
In-habit prioritises floor layouts for easy navigation. This concept aligns with the fundamental principle that visually impaired individuals depend on touch to interpret their surroundings.
This system allows intuitive movement in a predictable and consistent environment. By using different materials for different spaces, it helps the user configure the layout to their specific needs.
Concrete indicators placed strategically help in easy spatial transitions, such as changes in rooms and proximity to doorways. Different surface finishes, such as rubberised grips for safe stepping zones and contrasting textures for common areas, help them navigate without relying on visual input.
Lighting and privacy
One of the most challenging aspects of these spaces is to illuminate them well while maintaining the privacy required for someone with visual impairment.
The usual solution is to add windows at the top end of the wall to bring in natural light without compromising privacy. Courtyards are celebrated spaces too, as enjoying the outdoors, with the natural sounds of leaves and birds, should not come at the cost of privacy risks.
Ergonomics and furniture
Ergonomics plays a vital role in making spaces comfortable and functional for users. Layouts must be planned with ample clearance to ensure unhindered movement.
Furniture with curved edges, adjustable heights, user-friendly storage solutions, and intuitive appliance placement are important to incorporate. Comfortable, guided railings are a must if there are multiple storeys.
Smart homes
Technology is a definite boon if incorporated well into these spaces. Voice-controlled appliances and touch-sensitive controls assist with otherwise tedious daily tasks.
Controlling air conditioning, enjoying music, and cooking with smart appliances can be enjoyed rather than feared, as these technologies limit the risk of mishaps. Security, too, is no longer compromised, thanks to audio door phones.
Sense of smell
One of the most calming ways to make these spaces comforting for the visually impaired is through smell. Whether for demarcating spaces or bringing the outdoors in, fragrances can help make a space feel like home. Aromatic plants and flowers act as gentle guides, even helping individuals find their way back if they become disoriented.
Design is more than just about making things pretty; It’s equally about making things functional. Spaces need to be user-friendly for their intended users, in layout, materials, and technology. In such homes, aesthetics will never overtake functionality.