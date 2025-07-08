Paving the way for safe living

Design plays a vital role in every individual’s daily well-being. It’s no different for the visually impaired. According to studies, 70% of individuals with visual impairments face falls annually, many of which circle back to spatial challenges.

Interior design principles can be applied to empower visually impaired individuals with greater independence and comfort in their spaces. Adaptive design through sensory inputs, spatial predictability, and barrier-free layouts are some of the changes that can be incorporated to help create safer, independent movement.

Inspired by the Braille system, In-habit is an advanced housing system designed to enhance spatial navigation for visually impaired individuals.

Below are a few design characteristics that should be considered while designing these spaces: