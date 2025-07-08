TN fireman dies in road accident near Chengalpattu while on way to report for duty

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Department Services (TNFRS) from Madurai allegedly died in a road accident near Chengalpattu late on Sunday night, while driving to Chennai to report for duty at the Red Hills fire station.

According to the Chengalpattu Taluk police, the victim, Prabhu from Chatrappatti near Alanganallur, had recently been transferred from the Alanganallur fire station to Red Hills in Tiruvallur. He left Madurai on his bike on Sunday, police said.

Around midnight, near Pazhaveli on the Tiruchy-Chennai highway, Prabhu lost control of his bike and crashed into the edge of a culvert, and was thrown into the water below, police said. His helmet had come off during the fall, and he sustained a fatal head injury, they said.

Passersby alerted the police, who arrived at the spot and called in the fire and rescue services personnel. Prabhu’s body was recovered early on Monday and sent for autopsy. A case has been filed, and an investigation is under way.