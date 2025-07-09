A pop of purple

The beauty as the calendar flips is that there is a new variety of fruit in the market. Just as we mourn the ending of the mango season, the roadside stalls and fruit shops come alive in purple colours. Mounds of jamun or black plum, or naaval pazham as it is known here, in wicker baskets, find a spot. This sweet and tart fruit is seasonal and makes an appearance only for a few weeks, but manages to steal hearts and fill our stomachs. The juicy, fleshy fruit is a powerhouse of nutrients and is considered health-friendly. While you may grab a handful and pop in while you multitask, CE brings some flavourful recipes using jamun from chefs and home chefs.