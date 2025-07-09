Fake Sangeet comes to Chennai

Weddings in India are rarely just about two people. They’re about the families of the bride and groom, friends who form WhatsApp groups, and relatives who haven’t spoken in decades but decide to show up for complaints and compliments. There are customs to be followed, uncles and aunts to satisfy, and numerous ceremonies to perform. But, in the end, those two or three days of functions call for dance and fun among friends and cousins.
Now imagine a scenario where there is a celebration without the chaos, the commitments, the customs, and — most surprisingly — without a couple. But you get to dress up in all your fineries, dance to the beats, and enjoy the feast.
This is Fake Sangeet.
Across the globe, the trend, which started in Dubai, is gaining traction among Gen Z and millennials, who crave energy and cultural richness without the financial burden and relatives asking you to “slow down”.
After garnering attention in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the trend made its way to the city ten days ago, as Chennai hosted its first Fake Sangeet at Noci Cafe in Express Avenue. A gathering of 400 people, mostly in their teens and 20s sipping on strawberry mojitos, glammed up in ethnic attire, danced, sang, and feasted as if at a close cousin’s wedding.
Get on your feet
The Chennai edition was organised by Vivah Viral, a wedding organising company run by a trio of 20-year-olds — Misha, Khushi, and Thavina. “We wanted people to experience weddings with friends, with no pressure,” says Misha. Inspired by reels from Mumbai-based brands like Saddi Galli and Jumma Ki Raat, the team decided to experiment with it in Chennai. “Initially, we weren’t sure about it. We were bouncing back and forth, but when we got sponsors and support, we just went for it,” says Misha. The team, without an extended crew, handled everything themselves, from ticketing and promotions to the DJ, decor, and venue. “It took us about a month to put together the event. We divided the work among the three of us…Generally, most Sangeets happen in an open space, so we were looking for such a venue and landed on Noci at the Express Avenue,” she says.
Given the venue’s existing vibrance and aesthetic ambience, the cost of decor was subsequently reduced. Unlike in the North, the event here was alcohol free, and the team intended to keep it open to all age groups, without any language barrier. The evening began with a live guitarist, followed by games led by an emcee, and eventually turned into a DJ night until the rain joined as an uninvited guest.
Yet, it didn’t keep the guests off the dance floor. The traditional dhols came to the rescue. “We had to stop the DJ due to the rain and electricity fluctuations, but we had dhols play for the rest of the night, and people just kept dancing in the rain. It actually became the most enjoyed part of the night,” says Misha.
For Zenil Sunil Gada, an undergraduate student, the experience was unlike anything he’d seen in the city. “It felt fresh, fun, and something Chennai hadn’t seen before. The vibe was chaotic and desi — exactly what I was hoping for,” he says. “The mehendi station, the food, the dhol, everything felt like a real wedding. And the rain made it unforgettable.”
Engineering student Saurav Mishra from Mumbai was equally impressed. “The dhol completely stole the show. From the moment it started, everyone hit the dance floor,” he says. “It was better than a regular party, it had that extra desi energy.”
The ticket for the event was priced at `1,499 which included unlimited food. The wedding-grade feast had everything — from welcome drinks to starters like chilli paneer and crispy potato butterflies, to mains and desserts like eggless chocolate truffle cake to satisfy the sweet cravings. And then, there were the extras that added Sangeet vibe — free mehendi stations, glitter booths, and, of course, dhol to grab the attention of mall-goers, resulting in walk-ins.
The trend, trends
Now the trend is making inroads to Coimbatore too. A large-scale Fake Sangeet is being hosted by YOLO Ventures in collaboration with Warehouse on July 19. “At YOLO Ventures, we’re always looking for ways to reimagine nightlife,” says Yuvraj Singh Rathore, managing director of YOLO Ventures. Just like Misha and her team, the inspiration for Yuvraj also came from Saddi Galli. “And when I got invited to Bangalore’s version, it clicked — why not in Coimbatore?”
He says the trend resonates especially with Millennials and Gen Z. “Everyone loves the energy, outfits, music, and drama of a real Sangeet, even if they aren’t attending an actual wedding. So we thought, why not throw one, minus the marriage? It started as a fun experiment and ended up striking a cultural chord.”
The Coimbatore edition promises even more wedding-like details: choreographed flash mobs, photobooths, mehendi counters, DIY tote bag stations, and a dedicated dance floor designed to mimic a real wedding after-party. “The biggest challenge,” Yuvraj admits, “is making it believable and not cringey. We’ve put in a lot of effort to make it feel authentic.”
Back in Chennai, Vivah Viral is already working on its next event: ‘The Big Fat Indian Wedding’, scheduled for July 18 at Secret Story, Nungambakkam. “It’ll be similar to Fake Sangeet, but on a bigger scale,” says Misha. “We’re calling in DJs from other cities, and the vibe will be more immersive.”
Whether it’s about dressing up in that dream midnight blue sari paired with a strappy black sequins blouse just like Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or dancing freestyle yet synchronised with friends just like in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the Fake Sangeet is a strange but deeply appealing find of the year.
As Zenil says, “Not everyone gets invited to a grand Indian wedding. Now everyone can experience it...without any of the pressure.”
If 2024 was the year of cinema and disco-themed parties, 2025 could be the year when the world showed up to a wedding where, as Vivah Viral’s invite read: ‘no rishtedaar, no drama, just vibes’.
