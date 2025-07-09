Fake Sangeet comes to Chennai

Yet, it didn’t keep the guests off the dance floor. The traditional dhols came to the rescue. “We had to stop the DJ due to the rain and electricity fluctuations, but we had dhols play for the rest of the night, and people just kept dancing in the rain. It actually became the most enjoyed part of the night,” says Misha.

For Zenil Sunil Gada, an undergraduate student, the experience was unlike anything he’d seen in the city. “It felt fresh, fun, and something Chennai hadn’t seen before. The vibe was chaotic and desi — exactly what I was hoping for,” he says. “The mehendi station, the food, the dhol, everything felt like a real wedding. And the rain made it unforgettable.”

Engineering student Saurav Mishra from Mumbai was equally impressed. “The dhol completely stole the show. From the moment it started, everyone hit the dance floor,” he says. “It was better than a regular party, it had that extra desi energy.”

The ticket for the event was priced at `1,499 which included unlimited food. The wedding-grade feast had everything — from welcome drinks to starters like chilli paneer and crispy potato butterflies, to mains and desserts like eggless chocolate truffle cake to satisfy the sweet cravings. And then, there were the extras that added Sangeet vibe — free mehendi stations, glitter booths, and, of course, dhol to grab the attention of mall-goers, resulting in walk-ins.