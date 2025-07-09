I attribute our victory to teamwork: Sai Kishore

At the TNPL final, Dindigul was the favourites to defend the crown. With Ashwin leading from the front by opening the bowling and batting, everyone put their money on the team. But a small pep talk did the trick. “I told the boys to take the final as just another league game and not put pressure on themselves. I also told our batters not to be intimidated by some of the big names in the Dindigul ranks. We told them to play their natural game on the merit of the ball and luckily it worked for us,” shared Sai Kishore.

Another aspect of Tiruppur’s success was the free hand that the skipper got to marshal his resources. At times, he promoted himself at the top of the order to score some runs quickly. “The team management had confidence in me and gave me a free hand to go about the very handy task. In T20, you have to go by instinct, so sometimes it may work or backfire. Since I had the freedom, most things worked for us,” he said.

TNPL done, Sai Kishore is now off to England for county cricket.