Rs 5.11 lakh in counterfeit currency seized, two held in Chennai

CHENNAI: The police arrested two people in a bank fraud case after a staff at a private bank in Ekkaduthangal flagged counterfeit currency deposit attempt on Monday.

According to the police, a customer had brought in Rs 2.01 lakh in Rs 500 notes, which on inspection, revealed that all except one note were counterfeit. Based on a complaint by branch manager Easwar, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case.

The first accused, Senthilkumar (44) from Cuddalore district, was arrested on Monday and a search led to the seizure of fake currency worth Rs 5.11 lakh (1,022 notes of Rs 500), the police said.

Following his arrest, the police traced another suspect and arrested Sam Praveen Chandranraj (44) from Pammal, seizing one mobile phone from him. The police suspect a larger network and efforts are on to identify others.

Both men were remanded in custody on Tuesday.